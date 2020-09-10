Paris Wildcat – Sports

If you are going to the Pleasant Grove game for the freshmen and JV Friday games. All fans will need to enter the stadium off McKnight Road next to Pleasant Grove’s tennis courts. They are working one gate during COVID and keeping fans away from teams.

The team will enter off of Hawk Lane behind the scoreboard. Anyone who doesn’t ride a bus will need to come to McKnight Road’s top gate. The gate will be closed after buses enter.

Please spread the word around for those that do not get my emails.

—

Nancy Morgan

Athletic Secretary

903 737-7427

Nancy.Morgan@Parisisd.net