Fantastic Cross Country

The boys’ and girls’ varsity cross country teams competed at the North Lamar invitational meet last Thursday. Both won 1st place as a team. Individually, Adam Hartman was 1st overall with five other boys all coming in the top 10:

Pablo Melguizo (3rd)

Noah Allen (5th)

Kelton Varner (7th)

Lisandro Hernandez (8th)

Bryce Hollje (10th)

On the girl’s side, Shamyia Holt was 3rd overall and Diana Farfan 4th. There were eight schools in the competition.