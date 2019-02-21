Paris Wildcat – Sports

The Paris Wildcat boys rebounded nicely from the rough outing last week to win the McKinney North Oak Hollow Barbeque Classic with a team score of 309. Blaine Hill led all Cats and won the individual title with a three-over par 73. Tate Lewis was the second individual with 77, Tyler Harvey fourth with 78 Mason Napier tied for sixth with 81, and Holden Stone finished with an 88. Nick Gentry shot 93 as medalist, and Adam Clement finished with 98.

Paris Sports Department wants to reiterate what was sent out Wednesday, about the game time for Wildcat Basketball time.

Max Prep has Paris playing at 6:00 p.m. but that was if there was a doubleheader at Royce City. There is not a doubleheader. Paris Wildcats vs. Van Vandals will be Friday Night, (Feb 22) at 7:00 p.m. at Royce City.