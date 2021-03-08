Paris Wildcat – Sports

Monday:

Baseball White team will be playing in Denison at 6:00

They sell tickets at the gate, but below is the link to buy online

https://events.ticketspicket.com/agency/234441cb-44f6-4097-9a5f-bbe7adfaa702/events/200d40ed-7810-46c3-a544-7db5367b095f

Junior High Girls Track will be in the Lobo relays in Longview.

The golf team will be in Durant at Chickasaw Pointe-Tee Off at 9:00

Ladycat Soccer at North Lamar is at 5:30

The ticket link for the Ladycat Soccer game is below:

https://schooleventticketslogin.com/event/view/pantherette-soccer-vs-paris

Tuesday:

Paris Games the www.GoFan.co the link for buying home tickets. They are open to purchasing tickets for the following games on Tuesday.

Wildcat Baseball at Paris vs. North Lamar at 7:30

Ladycat Soccer at Paris vs. New Dianna 6:00

Senior Night for the Ladycats, Parents need to be at the Stadium by 5:30, and the family will walk on the field at 5:50.

Wildcat Soccer at Paris vs. Chapel Hill 7:30

Senior Night for Wildcats, Parents need to be at the Stadium by 6:30, and they will walk on the field when the Ladycat soccer game is over.

JV Tennis tournament at Sulphur Springs 9:00

Junior High Boys Track will in the Lobo relays in Longview.

The golf team will be in Durant at Chickasaw Pointe. Tee off at 9:00