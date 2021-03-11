Paris Wildcat – Sports

BASEBALL

Please let me remind everyone that attends any athletic games they must wear a mask! Thank you so much.

JV Baseball (B) vs. Prairiland on Saturday, 13 at Prairiland 12:00 noon

JV Baseball (W) vs.North Lamar on the “Hill” at 11:00 am on Saturday, 13

GOLF

The Wildcat golf teams competed in the Durant Ok. Punch-out at the Point golf tournaments on Monday (boys) and Tuesday (girls). The boys finished second out of 17 teams represented, and Mason Napier won an exciting two-hole play-off for 1st place individual. It was his first-ever play-off. Tate Lewis also placed(9) for the Cats as well as Tyler Harvey (10).

Individual scores were:

Mason Napier-77

Tate Lewis- 81

Tyler Harvey- 83

Adam clement- 100

Erickson Mathieu- 115

Haden Bush- 118

Only two girls made the trip on Tuesday. Lilly Lewis carded a 117, and Emma Homer shot 128.