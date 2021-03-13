Paris Wildcat – Sports

Please wear a mask at all Athletic Events! You may purchase your tickets at GoFan.co.

Saturday 3-13-21

JV Baseball (White) Team will be playing on the “Hill” at 11:00

JV Baseball (Blue) Team will be playing at Prairiland at 12:00

Monday 3-15-21

Wildcat Soccer vs. Liberty Eylau at Wildcat Stadium 4:00/6:00 (Double Header)

Ladycat Softball vs. Mt. Vernon at Paris 12:00 noon

JV Baseball (W) vs. Pleasant Grove on the “Hill” 4:00

Tuesday 3-16-21

Wildcat Baseball vs. Pleasant Grove at Pleasant Grove/ 6:00

Ladycat Soccer vs. Pittsburg at Wildcat Stadium/ 6:00

Thursday 3-18-21

Wildcat Track at Denison / Jacket Relays

Friday 3-19-21

Wildcat Baseball vs. Gilmer on the “Hill”/ 7:30

Wildcat Soccer vs. Pittsburg at Pittsburg/ 5:30/7:15

Ladycat Powerlifting State Meet @ Corpus Christi

Ladycat Softball vs. Gilmer at Gilmer/6:00

We have rain predicted, and games may change.