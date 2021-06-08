Photo: https://myparistexas.com/

Paris Wildcat’s 7-on-7 State Tournament

These football players have been working so hard and have spent hours practicing. The Wildcats and the volunteer coaches need our help to get them to the State Tournament in College Station June 23-25! The UIL does not allow school funds for 7-on-7. As you can imagine, there are many financial obligations for that many athletes for two nights and three days. Here are all the things we need, like hotel rooms, gas, food, lots of food, water, Gatorade/Powerade, and healthy snacks. Please consider helping in any way you can, and please spread the word and share this link!

Update on our GoFundMe account for 7-on-7 State Tournament. With a donation brought into the office, we have raised 1,935.00. We still need another $3000.00, with your help, please. I will be glad to take checks or any donation in my office if you prefer. These boys are so excited and can’t wait to go. Thank you for your generosity and support.