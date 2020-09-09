" /> Paris Wildcats – News – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Wildcats – News

2 hours ago

JV and Fr. Football Team will travel to Pleasant Grove 5:30/7:00

The following is information for tickets to the game:

All spectators must wear masks and social distance on school grounds.

Tickets must be purchased online at WWW.pghawks.com under the TICKETS tab.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate. No passes will be accepted.

The Athletic Director, Josh Gibson, also sent the following message:

You will receive a protected passcode for visiting tickets. They recommended that you share with the parents of your athletes/performers. Your passcode for the game is parisparent2020.

Please be safe in your travels and don’t forget your masks.

Nancy Morgan

Athletic Secretary

903 737-7427

Nancy.Morgan@Parisisd.net

