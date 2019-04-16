Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner

Paris Wildcats – Sports

1 hour ago

 

Baseball

Paris baseball time change and JV game added for this week.

Tonight (Apr 16) at Idabel, the start time for Varsity Baseball was initially set for 4:30. The time has been changed to 5:30 pm.

A JV baseball game has been added for Thursday (Apr 18). Paris JV vs. Prairiland beginning at 5:00 pm.

Area Track Meet

Due to impending predicted bad weather on Wednesday (Apr 17), a decision has been made concerning Area Track Meet. It will now be on Thursday (Apr 18). It is the same schedule as the day before, just the day has changed.

Regional Tennis Tournament

Boys and Girls Regional Tennis Tournament will be in Longview starting at 9:00 am on Wednesday (Apr 17). If the weather affects the tournament, I will get a message out as soon as I know anything.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     