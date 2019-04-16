Paris Wildcats – Sports

Baseball

Paris baseball time change and JV game added for this week.

Tonight (Apr 16) at Idabel, the start time for Varsity Baseball was initially set for 4:30. The time has been changed to 5:30 pm.

A JV baseball game has been added for Thursday (Apr 18). Paris JV vs. Prairiland beginning at 5:00 pm.

Area Track Meet

Due to impending predicted bad weather on Wednesday (Apr 17), a decision has been made concerning Area Track Meet. It will now be on Thursday (Apr 18). It is the same schedule as the day before, just the day has changed.

Regional Tennis Tournament

Boys and Girls Regional Tennis Tournament will be in Longview starting at 9:00 am on Wednesday (Apr 17). If the weather affects the tournament, I will get a message out as soon as I know anything.