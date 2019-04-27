Paris Wildcats – Sports

Track Meet

Texas A & M University-Commerce

4 A Region 2

Friday, April 26, 2019

I have attached the schedule for all of the Track Events that will be held at Commerce. Let’s wish the athletes good luck on their upcoming track meet.

Boys that have qualified:

Jalen Gray – 400m run & High Jump

Trae Johnson – High Jump

Kobe Savage – 300m Hurdles

Issac Hutchings – Pole Vault

Andrew Murphy – Discus

Montrel McCarty- 100m Dash

Girls that have qualified:

CheTori Jones – Shot put

TK Moore – High Jump

Courtasia Dowdy – 4 x 100 & 4 X 200

Tatiana Washington – 200m, 4 x 100 & 4 x 200

Mikesha Shorters – 4 x 100 & 4 x 200

Tekiyah Marshall – 4 x 100 & 4 x 200

Chan Roberson 4 x 100 & 4 x 200

Good Luck Coaches!