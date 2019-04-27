Paris Wildcats – Sports

Track Meet
Texas A & M University-Commerce
4 A Region 2
Friday, April 26, 2019
I have attached the schedule for all of the Track Events that will be held at Commerce. Let’s wish the athletes good luck on their upcoming track meet.
Boys that have qualified:
Jalen Gray – 400m run & High Jump
Trae Johnson – High Jump
Kobe Savage – 300m Hurdles
Issac Hutchings – Pole Vault
Andrew Murphy – Discus
Montrel McCarty- 100m Dash
Girls that have qualified:
CheTori Jones – Shot put
TK Moore – High Jump
Courtasia Dowdy – 4 x 100 & 4 X 200
Tatiana Washington – 200m, 4 x 100 & 4 x 200
Mikesha Shorters – 4 x 100 & 4 x 200
Tekiyah Marshall – 4 x 100 & 4 x 200
Chan Roberson 4 x 100 & 4 x 200
Good Luck Coaches!