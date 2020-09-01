Paris Wildcat’s – Sports

Ticket Link for Fr.& JV Football vs. Celina on 9-3-20 is:

https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/14597/bobcat-field-

Thursday, 9-3-20

Football, Fr. & JV @ Celina ,5:30 & 7:00

Cross Country @ North Hopkins -Varsity-4:00/4:30 & JV -6:00/6:30

Friday, 9-4-20

Volleyball @ Bullard- 4:30/5:30

Wildcat Football vs. Celina Bobcats @ Wildcat Stadium, Kick-Off at 7:00

Today is Season Ticket Holder’s day to go online to purchase your tickets at GoFan.co.

First Baptist Church is doing live streaming on Channel 16. If you can’t come to the ball game, you can watch it on TV. Friday Night was the first time filming. Below is the link.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIUSGBh-E4bTYnHBwtAINBQ

Also, don’t forget that you can listen to it on the radio. KBUS 101.9. You now have two options to see or hear the games.