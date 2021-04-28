" /> Paris Wildcats – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
Mid America Pet Food Header
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Leighann Welk Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Paris Wildcats – Sports

3 hours ago

WILDCAT SOCCER STATE, ALL-REGION, AND ALL-DISTRICT RESULTS. 
 
Way to go Soccer Team!

All-State:

Luis Ibarra – 2nd team all-state goalkeeper
Edwin Gonzales – 2nd team all-state forward
Payton Fowler – Honorable mention all-state defender
All region:
Miguel Rivera – 2nd team all-region forward
Clint Cobb – All region coach nominee
District Superlatives:
District MVP: Miguel Rivera (co)
Offensive MVP: Edwin Gonzales (co)
Defensive MVP: Payton Fowler (co)
Midfield MVP: Grant Lowry (co)
Goalkeeper: Luis Ibarra
1st team all-district:
Jesus Rangel, Joset Gonzalez, Bryce Hollje, Jeovanny Avitua, Kellan Gibson
2nd team all-district:
Joe Ramirez, Preston Harper, Braeden Tabangcora, Paul Torres, Pablo Melguizo
Regional quarterfinal champions: Record (25 – 2)

 

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     