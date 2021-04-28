Paris Wildcats – Sports

WILDCAT SOCCER STATE, ALL-REGION, AND ALL-DISTRICT RESULTS.
Way to go Soccer Team!
All-State:
Luis Ibarra – 2nd team all-state goalkeeper
Edwin Gonzales – 2nd team all-state forward
Payton Fowler – Honorable mention all-state defender
All region:
Miguel Rivera – 2nd team all-region forward
Clint Cobb – All region coach nominee
District Superlatives:
District MVP: Miguel Rivera (co)
Offensive MVP: Edwin Gonzales (co)
Defensive MVP: Payton Fowler (co)
Midfield MVP: Grant Lowry (co)
Goalkeeper: Luis Ibarra
1st team all-district:
Jesus Rangel, Joset Gonzalez, Bryce Hollje, Jeovanny Avitua, Kellan Gibson
2nd team all-district:
Joe Ramirez, Preston Harper, Braeden Tabangcora, Paul Torres, Pablo Melguizo
Regional quarterfinal champions: Record (25 – 2)