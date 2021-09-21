Paris Wildcats – Sports

9-21-21

PHS Volleyball vs.Van Alstyne at 5:30. Varsity Only Game at Wildcat gym.

9-23-21

PJH Football vs. Anna at Wildcat Stadium 5:00

Cross Country at Emory Rains 8:30

PHS Fr. & JV Football at Melissa 5:30 & 7:00

9-24-21

WILDCAT FOOTBALL vs. MELISSA CARDINALS

Wildcat Stadium, Kick-Off at 7:30

Gates will open at 6:00

KBUS 101.9 will be Broadcasting. If you can’t make it to the game, you can listen to the game as if you were sitting in the stands.

Tickets are on sale online at GoFan.Co and the Reserved section are up and running for reserved seating. Please try to have your ticket brought up on your phone for quicker entrance to the game.

Teachers, with badges, and one other admitted free, Senior Citizens, UIL, and District passes are accepted.

We are going to have a great fun night listening to the band and watching the game. Welcome to Wildcat Stadium.