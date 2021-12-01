Paris Wildcat’s – Sports

The 2021-2022 Paris High School Baseball Fundraiser!

The store is open and will close on Monday (Dec 6), and pick up will be on Friday (Dec 17)! Before Christmas!

Thank you for supporting your Paris Wildcat Baseball Team! Make sure you click on the Navy short and long sleeve T-shirts to see the back!

Wildcat Basketball will be playing at Van in a tournament, Thursday- Saturday (Dec 1-2-4).

All ticket purchases for the Tournament this weekend will be online only using the website below. There is a poster with the QR code at the gate if you do not purchase tickets beforehand. Below is the information for entrance to the Tournament.