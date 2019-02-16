Paris Wildcats – Sports

The Paris Boy’s Varsity and J.V. teams competed at the Heritage Ranch Invitational in Fairview hosted by McKinney North on Tuesday (Feb 12). The weather was brutal, and some of the scores were reflective. The Cats finished 5th place with a team score 374 in the varsity division.

Tate Lewis led all Wildcats with an 89 and 9th place individual while Tyler Harvey tied for 12th with 91.

Other scores were Blaine Hill- 96, Holden Stone- 98, and Mason Napier- 98.

The J.V. boys finished 4th in their division led by Drew Bush’s 95. Adam Clement- 100, Nick Gentry- 107, and Davis Green- 115 were the other scores carded.

Tennis Tournament Results. Way to go!

Left picture – Sahil Prakash receives 1st place in Boys singles at Mt Pleasant tournament February 14.

Right picture – Sahil Prakash gets 1st place in Boys singles at PARIS tournament February 8.