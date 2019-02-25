Paris Wildcats – Sports

Our Paris Wildcat Basketball Team keeps marching.

Wildcat Basketball will play Tuesday (Feb 26) vs. Spring Hill at Wills Point at 7:00 p.m.

Wills Point is South of Paris. I think the best route is to Sulphur Springs crossing 69 and heading for Highway 80. Turn right when you reach Highway 80, and you will be heading toward Terrell. It is not very far once you reach Highway 80. The total trip is 83.5 miles and should take you about an hour and 35 minutes.

Baseball Krum tournament coming up this Thursday

(Feb 28 – Mar 2)

Thursday 6:30 vs. Krum

Friday 10:30 am vs. Sunnyvale

Saturday 10:30 vs. Westlake and 12:15 vs. Benbrook

Staying overnight on Thursday and possibly Friday:

La Quinta Inn & Suites Denton – University Drive

4465 North I-35

Denton, TX 76207