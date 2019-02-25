Morrell banner
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019

Paris Wildcats – Sports

54 mins ago

Our Paris Wildcat Basketball Team keeps marching.

 

Wildcat Basketball will play Tuesday (Feb 26) vs. Spring Hill at Wills Point at 7:00 p.m.

Wills Point is South of Paris. I think the best route is to Sulphur Springs crossing 69 and heading for Highway 80. Turn right when you reach Highway 80, and you will be heading toward Terrell. It is not very far once you reach Highway 80. The total trip is 83.5 miles and should take you about an hour and 35 minutes.

 

Baseball Krum tournament coming up this Thursday
(Feb 28 – Mar 2)

Thursday 6:30 vs. Krum
Friday 10:30 am vs. Sunnyvale
Saturday 10:30 vs. Westlake and 12:15 vs. Benbrook

Staying overnight on Thursday and possibly Friday:
La Quinta Inn & Suites Denton – University Drive
4465 North I-35
Denton, TX 76207

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     