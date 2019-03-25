Paris Wildcat’s Sports

Paris Wildcats

Monday 3-25-19

PJH Track Meet, Scratch meet at 3:00 and start of the meet at 3:30

( Later on this morning I will be sending the schedule out)

Tuesday 3-26-19

Wildcat Baseball vs. LE at Liberty Eylau 7:00

Ladycat Softball vs.Pittsburg on the “Hill” here @ 6:00

Thursday 3-28-19

Tennis (JV) will be in Texarkana

Deon Minor Track Meet, Scratch Meet at 3:00 and the Meet will begin at 4:00

Friday 3-29-19

Tennis (Varsity) will be in Texarkana

Wildcat Baseball vs. Liberty Eylau on the “Hill” here @ 7:00

Ladycat Softball vs. Pleasant Grove at Pleasant Grove, 6:00

As soon as I get the Track Schedules, they are being finalized right now, I will send them out.

Have a great week, the weather should be great.