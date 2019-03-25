Paris Wildcat’s Sports

Paris Wildcats
Monday 3-25-19
PJH Track Meet, Scratch meet at 3:00 and start of the meet at 3:30
( Later on this morning I will be sending the schedule out)
Tuesday 3-26-19
Wildcat Baseball vs. LE at Liberty Eylau 7:00
Ladycat Softball vs.Pittsburg on the “Hill” here @ 6:00
Thursday 3-28-19
Tennis (JV) will be in Texarkana
Deon Minor Track Meet, Scratch Meet at 3:00 and the Meet will begin at 4:00
Friday 3-29-19
Tennis (Varsity) will be in Texarkana
Wildcat Baseball vs. Liberty Eylau on the “Hill” here @ 7:00
Ladycat Softball vs. Pleasant Grove at Pleasant Grove, 6:00
As soon as I get the Track Schedules, they are being finalized right now, I will send them out.
Have a great week, the weather should be great.