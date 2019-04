Just to remind everyone that the Area Track Meet is Wednesday, (Apr 17). The Gate Entry is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for students. UIL Passes, coaches will be accepted. No student Passes.

Upcoming Area Track Meet

DISTRICT 15-AAAA & 16-AAAA TRACK AND FIELD AREA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Spring Hill High School

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, 2019

10:00 AM Flight 1- Field Events begin