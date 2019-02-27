Paris Wins Stunner And Other Basketball Playoffs In Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

That was Paris basketball coach Billy Mack Steed after his team pulled out a 39-36 victory over number 14th ranked Spring Hill last night. Paris trailed 32-23 heading into the fourth quarter but that stingy defense of theirs only allowed four points from Spring Hill the rest of the game. Here’s what Trevon Dennis had to say after the win about the comeback. Paris outscored Spring Hill 16-4 in the final quarter. Next up for Paris is the Regional tournament where they will face Top-ranked Wilmer-Hutchins at 6:00 pm on Friday night. That game can be heard on 101.9 KBUS.

Also in the tournament is the district ‘foe’ Pleasant Grove who will face Dallas Faith Family At 8:00 pm. The Hawks trailed by 25 at halftime before coming back to win.

A reminder, the Chapel Hill Lady Devils will be in San Antonio at the Alamodome. Thursday, where they will face the Wall Lady Hawks (32-1) at 1:30 pm in the State Semi-finals. You can hear the game on STAR 96.9.

North Hopkins lost to Big Sandy last night 79-27 in that game where they replaced Clarksville. Big Sandy now advances to play Muenster on Friday night.

On the softball field last night, the North Lamar Pantherettes defeated Texas High 13-5.

The No. 5 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team has announced a schedule change. The Lions’ doubleheader against St. Edward’s scheduled for today will now begin at 2:00 pm. The Lions are currently 16-2 on the season and 6-0 in the Lone Star Conference

The Dallas Cowboys have made their first offer to defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, and executive vice president Stephen Jones is hopeful that a long-term deal can be reached with the Pro Bowl defensive end. The Cowboys have until March 5 to get a multiyear deal done with Lawrence before having to use the franchise tag. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving is under evaluation by the NFL for a potential suspension. If he is suspended for any part of the coming season, it will be Irving’s third suspension in three seasons.

Pass rusher Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for again violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement. An extremely rare Tom Brady rookie card has been sold for over $400,000 in an online auction. The card, part of the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket collection, was auctioned Monday for $400,100. It is the highest auction price in history for a football card.

WWE star Roman Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, announced that his leukemia is in remission and that he intends to return to ring action. Reigns, 33, stepped away from the WWE in October by announcing that, 11 years after he had first battled leukemia. at that time and stepped away from the limelight to fight the disease.

Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has put four of his NBA championship rings up for auction. Abdul-Jabbar has hundreds of items from his memorabilia collection available in the auction, being conducted by Goldin Auctions, with “much of the proceeds” going to his Skyhook Foundation charity to help benefit kids learn about science, technology, engineering, and math.