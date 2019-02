After a three hour trial, and deliberations of about 30 minutes, a Lamar County jury convicted a 23 year old Paris woman of obstruction of justice and retaliation. Silvia Ale Simon was then sentenced to 8 years probation. The case stemmed from Simon threatening a woman who accused her step-brother of sexually assaulting her 6 year old daughter. The step-brother, 27 year old Kory Battiest, has been indicted and is scheduled for trial in April.