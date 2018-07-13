Paris Woman Killed In Early Friday Morning Crash

Paris police responded to a single vehicle accident in the 4200 block of N Main shortly before 2am Friday morning. Investigating officers determined that the vehicle had been traveling south when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll. A passenger was ejected from the vehicle and sustained severe injuries. She later died of those injuries at the hospital. The deceased was identified as 55 year old Maggie Valentin of Paris. Possible injuries were noted for the driver. The investigation is ongoing.