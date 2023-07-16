Park Lawnmower Kills Woman

A woman is dead after a lawnmower ran over her in a park, and the company that owns it is calling this an accident.

A spokesperson for the company said a landscaping contractor couldn’t see her since she was lying in a “tall, weeded area.” Family members of Christine Chavez said they believe her death was preventable.

“She was super, really nice, you know? Now, she’s dead,” said Christopher Chavez, her father.

The Modesto Police Department said Saturday around noon that an employee was cutting the grass at Beard Brook Park on a tractor with a pull-behind mower. Police say he noticed a body in the grass that he had already passed through and called 911. She was pronounced dead.