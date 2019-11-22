Parker Coffee Bar Generates Money For ‘Water For Schools In Kenya’

Parker GT student partners with LifeStraw

Fifth-grader Remie Moore at Aaron Parker Elementary raised $165 to help bring safe water to schools in Kenya by selling coffee to teachers at her campus. Choosing ‘Ways for Water’ as her GT Passion Project this semester, she researched how people get clean water sources and what areas in the world lack the cleanest water sources.

“Remie found organizations who help deliver and create clean water for people in need,” said GT teacher Britany Creamer. “She chose to partner with LifeStraw.”

LifeStraw is a company that makes devices to filter water. These devices can be small and used for such things as an individual on a hiking trip or in the form of large jugs for a crowd.

“Remie came up with the idea to have a coffee cart for the teachers at Aaron Parker to raise money for ‘Water for Schools in Kenya.’ Her goal was to raise $150. She surpassed her goal in just two Fridays,” said Creamer.

As part of her project, Remie created a video using Adobe Spark to share her passion for water and people. The video may be viewed at https://spark.adobe.com/video/cC7jLXZn94Pzi. Remie’s name is listed among the recent donors on the ‘Water for Schools in Kenya” website or by clicking ‘See More’ at the bottom right-hand side of the page at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/safewaterkenya/lifestraw?modified=1