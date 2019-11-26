Parker GT Topics Include Famous People And Third World Countries

The GT students at Aaron Parker Elementary created posters as visual aids to accompany their projects. Kneeling are Hannah Adams, Jordan Gantt, Alazar Nava, Kruz Chappell, Adam Joudeh and Blake Brannan. In the middle row are GT instructor Britany Creamer, Michael Martin, Camila Chappell, Harper Mitchell and North Lamar Superintendent Kelli Stewart. Standing are Alivia Hughes, Aysheh Joudeh and Logan Dobbs.

Online apps transform presentations

The second, third and fourth grade Gifted and Talented students at Aaron Parker Elementary presented semester projects to parents during a presentation on Tuesday evening. The assignments were presented using online apps that made impactful projects.

Each second-grade student did a biography of a famous person including a timeline of their life. They chose to create a video presentation using Adobe Spark.

“In studying people’s lives, we focused on the Universal Theme Adaptation and how everyone had to overcome some obstacles in life,” said GT teacher Britany Creamer.

The third and fourth-grade students studied countries, specifically third world countries. They had the option to create a video using Adobe Spark, a website using Adobe Spark or website using Google Sites.

“I like to give them experience with a variety of platforms. Through the study of countries, we focused on the Universal Theme Systems and how they were similar and different from our own here in America,” said Creamer.

The GT projects will be displayed in the halls at Aaron Parker for the remaining of the semester.