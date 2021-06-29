" /> Parking In Celebration Plaza In Sulphur Springs for NE Texas Symphony Concert, Fireworks Show – EastTexasRadio.com
Parking In Celebration Plaza In Sulphur Springs for NE Texas Symphony Concert, Fireworks Show

Dave Kirkpatrick 1 hour ago

 

Due to the safety zone needed for the fireworks display some parking areas around the plaza will be closed. This will include the parking lot on the corner of Jefferson Street at Rosemont St. Attached is a diagram showing the safety zone shaded in red and arrows indicating roadways that will be closed. Pedestrian traffic will be allowed in the shaded area till around 8:30 p.m. and then will be closed prior to the fireworks display. Due to the roadways that will be closed we ask that you plan accordingly.

