Parkland Specialist Helps Transition Parker Student Back to School

Kindergarten class welcomes back Jaxon McFarland

Almost three months after Jaxon McFarland was burned while watching his father burn trash, the Aaron Parker kindergarten student returned to school with everyone else on Tuesday. To help make the transition a little easier, Presbyterian Hospital Child Life Specialist Meagan Young and Presbyterian nurse Kara Robinson were there to speak to his class and explain Jaxon’s road to recovery.

Using visuals, Young talked to Jaxon’s peers about the skin, its purpose in protecting the body and the healing process after a burn. She explained the new skin of a burn victim is bumpier and thinner, therefore, more sensitive to the sun and with cooling off. The healing skin may be tighter or itch making it necessary for the person to stretch often or apply lotion. Young offered tips on how the students could help Jaxon by being in tune to his needs.

Fire prevention and safety is a topic students hear about each year from the local fire departments, yet one not left untouched by Young. She said many of the patients she comes in contact with have been burned while in the kitchen. Children like to be in the kitchen while their parents are cooking and often fall victim to fire accidents. Spills and eating something hot are other ways children can be seriously burned.

Young reminded the students it was okay to ask Jaxon questions, but to show him respect if he didn’t feel like answering. When she asked Jaxon if he was ready to get back to a normal life, he gave a big nod. The students and staff at Aaron Parker are glad to have him back at school, too!