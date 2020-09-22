Part Time Positions Available at Kimberly Clark in Paris

MAU Workforce Solutions is introducing its part-time weekend general laborer position for the MAU team at Kimberly-Clark in Paris, TX.

Part-time general laborers will only work two days a week, straight shifts: either Friday and Saturday days or Friday and Saturday Nights. These positions don’t rotate, making this a great additional income opportunity.

This position does not require a high school diploma or GED to be eligible to apply. Career advancement opportunities are available.

Interested candidates should fill out the form by visiting www.mau.com/paris-part-time and an MAU representative should call within the next four business hours.