The Patriot Sporting Challenge is an annual sporting event held on Saturday, June 1, at 285 Private Rd 5980 in Yantis. They raise money for local charities, such as Folds of Honor and Heroes Ranch. The event includes a live auction with up to $100,000 prizes, including ATVs, guns, and trips. Look for the auction link on the Chamber’s social media account or at PatriotSportingChallenge.org. You don’t have to participate in the challenge to bid on auction items.