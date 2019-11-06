Pattinson Preparing for The Batman in Today’s Hollywood Update

Ace Sshowbiz claims Robert Pattinson is taking Jiu Jitsu lessons for his role in “The Batman.” He is training with Rigan Machado, a Jiu-Jitsu black belt, who also trained Keanu Reeves for the John Wick movies.

New Weekly Magazine claims Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm allegedly have an interest in dating one another. A source tells the magazine, “Everyone is wondering how on earth this didn’t happen sooner. Over the years, she’s had her people inquire if he was available on several occasions in between her own romances. Paul Rudd told Jon it’s about time he went for it with Jen. Paul’s known all about Jen’s long-time crush and after all these years, they’re both single – so in his eyes, the timing was ideal.”

Woody Harrelson tells the Marc Maron podcast that he almost became a minister when he was younger. ”I was supposed to become a minister. I did a sermon when I was 17, and I did another one at Hanover College. And this is kind of bizarre, but Mike Pence was two years older than me at Hanover and he was kind of the guy that led me through it. Look, we weren’t buddies or anything, but you know he was very religious and he was the guy who headed the thing for students who wanted to do religious things.”

Emma Watson tells Vogue magazine that she refers to herself as ‘self-partnered’ rather than ‘single.’ “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy being single. I call it being self-partnered.”

The Irish Mirror claims Keanu Reeves plans to be more open about his relationship with Alexandra Grant in the future. The two attended a gala on Monday. A source tells People magazine, “Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life. They started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet.”

Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen on ”Game of Thrones”, tells the Daily Mirror that she has been tempted to try online dating. “There was a time. I was definitely tempted. I missed online dating because I was on people’s television right when it all began. So there are all my single friends being like swiping. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘ Shopping for a boyfriend.’ ‘OK cool.’ If I wasn’t in the job I’m in, then I definitely would do it, 100 percent. And I feel like it’s not a taboo anymore. If you make me giggle, then I’m in pretty much. And someone who is considerate and nice. Like when someone takes you out on a date and they’ve thought about kind of an interesting thing to do … that goes a long way. But a sense of humour is 100 percent it. If you can laugh with someone, it’s just the sexiest thing in the world.”

Female First claims Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra, are expecting their second child together. The couple welcomed a baby boy just nine months ago. Richard is 70 years old while Alejandra is 36

Variety magazine says Oprah Winfrey has purchased Jeff Bridges’ Montecito, California estate for $6.8 million. The estate has a pool, a guest house, a Carriage House, stables, a spa, an office, a sauna, a workshop and a main house

Kristen Stewart tells Howard Stern that she and Robert Pattinson tried to hide their relationship from the paparazzi. “You deprive yourself of so many experiences. We didn’t walk down the street holding hands because we were like, ‘We don’t wanna give it to ’em.’ But then, we didn’t get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked. ‘We were together for years, that was my first [love]. He’s the best.”

When asked if they would have married, Kristen said, ”I don’t know. I wanted to.”