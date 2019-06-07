Paul Jones Named Region 8 ESC Superintendent of the Year

Paul Jones, Superintendent of the Paris Independent School District, has been named the Region 8 Superintendent of the Year for 2019. Mr. Jones was nominated by the Paris ISD Board of Trustees by a resolution, and selected by a regional screening committee of school board members. He will represent the Region 8 area, which includes 46 superintendents, as its representative for the Texas Association of School Boards Texas Superintendent of the Year Award.

“Over the years, the Texas Association of School Boards ‘Superintendent of the Year’ award program has honored outstanding Texas administrators for achievement and excellence in public school administration,” said Dr. David Fitts, executive director of Region 8 Education Service Center. “Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving the quality of education in their school districts, commitment to public support and involvement in education, and ability to build good employee relations among teachers and staff members.”

George Fisher, President of the Paris ISD Board of Trustees, said, “In our search for superintendent, Paul Jones was the candidate that stood out among many and hiring him has proven to be a great investment for our district. This mild mannered man makes the board’s job easy with good staff around him. It gives us the time to focus on student needs and education. He has an attitude with no hidden agenda and there is a mutual respect for board and superintendent. The board congratulates Mr. Jones on receiving this honor.”

“I’m humbled and honored to have received this recognition,” Jones said. “It is a direct reflection of the hard work of our dedicated teachers, staff and administration. I would not have received this honor without a supportive board that makes every decision based on the needs of the students.”

Jones has served Paris ISD for six years. Before coming to Paris ISD, he served as the superintendent of Saltillo ISD. His wife, Kathryn, is a reading coach at Paris Junior High School. They have two children. Clayton is a Texas Tech graduate and works as a recruitment consultant and Claire is a Junior marketing major at TAMU-Commerce.