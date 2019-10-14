Paul Rudd’s Epic ‘Friends’ Mistake in Today’s Hollywood Report

Gordon Ramsay tells Channel 4 that he soiled his pants during the birth of his last child. “Tana didn’t want to see me there for previous births, she said ‘I don’t want you to see me in this state so get out.’ This time around, I was there and I absolutely crapped my pants. I fainted. I literally dropped on the floor. I was sat there and Oscar popped out through the sunroof and then they sort of throw you on him and he’s screaming and I fell back, the nurse grabbed me.”

The NY Post has identified the mystery woman that Liam Hemsworth was spotted holding hands with in New York. She is Dynasty star Maddison Brown. Brown is 22 and from Australia like Liam. A source tells People magazine, ”It’s very new. Liam is taking it slow but he’s definitely interested in her. He hasn’t been dating anyone. But he’s open to meeting people.’

Paul Rudd tells the BBC that he angered Jennifer Aniston the first time he guest starred on ”Friends.” “I was on the set for my first episode and Jennifer was on a Segway because she had broken her toe, and everyone was marveling at it. Matt LeBlanc asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it. I then asked to try it too. I spun round and rolled it right over Jennifer’s foot! The producers look of panic was if to say, “Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?” I felt awful. Such an inauspicious start.”

The Star says Jennifer Aniston is allegedly ready to date in private. A source tells the magazine, “For a hot minute, it looked like Jen was going to end up back in Brad’s arms. But it wasn’t meant to be, so she’s jumping into the dating scene and looking for the real thing. She’s told them she’s ready to be set up on dates, and they’re leaping at the chance to help out. They’re both going through all of their contacts looking for eligible men.”

Nikki Bella says Artem Chigvintsev’s mother is starting to ask when they are going to have kids. ”His dad asked his mom so his mom could ask Artem when we were having kids. I started to think, ‘Is it because I’m old? Did he Google and know I’m going to be 36 in November and he’s like, ‘Well those eggs are shriveling up, so she better get pregnant. I’m in this incredible relationship, but I still need more time. The one thing that’s amazing about our relationship is that we communicate…We communicate on where we’re at in the relationship and I have to say he’s so supportive on like, have more time to work on yourself or do these things and that’s what makes me in my head go, God, this guy is the right one because he’s willing to be there for me in that place.”

Naughty Gossip claims Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres are allegedly battling over guests. A source tells the website, “The rule is very clear, and every celebrity, manager and agent knows it, if you want to be on Ellen’s show, she must go first, she will not follow any other daytime show including Kelly. So if the cast of ‘The Voice,’ want to sit down with Kelly, that’s fine, but Ellen will pass and get you next time you have something to promote. At the moment, Ellen is being very supportive of Kelly, but do not think Clarkson’s successful debut has gone unnoticed.”

Elton John tells NPR that Ellen DeGeneres was right for defending her friendship with George W Bush. “I admire Ellen for standing up and saying what she said. George Bush has made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes. Ellen DeGeneres has made a lot of mistakes. People need to come together […] They need to respect people’s view on life. Except when it’s heresy, and I don’t think George Bush is that kind of guy.”

Vulture magazine says the Los Angeles Kings hockey team had the second worst record in the NHL last season. The Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, but started losing in 2015 when a banner, commemorating Taylor Swift’s 16 sold out performances at the Staples Center, was hung. The team is now covering the banner and is undefeated at home this season.

Us Weekly claims Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo, are handling their down time before their college admissions scandal trial differently. A source tells the magazine, “Lori and Moss are reacting and handling the scandal completely differently. Moss is in good spirits and continues to socialize as if nothing’s wrong — either he’s in complete denial or it’s a front that he’s mastered so nobody judges him. Lori has started wearing large hats and scarves to avoid people noticing her. She doesn’t wait around to see anyone, and when she plays golf, she tees off from the fourth hole to avoid being spotted by members inside the clubhouse.”