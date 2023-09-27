Pavement Work Slated for US 271 North in Lamar County

T

exas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to recondition the pavement surface on US 271 North in Lamar County is set to begin Oct. 9.

The contractor, R.K. Hall Construction, was awarded 144 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $13.4 million. The anticipated completion day for this work is Jan. 30, 2024.

The contractor will mill and replace the hot-mix asphalt pavement surface on this roadway and perform bridge maintenance as needed. This project will extend from the intersection of US 271 North and State Loop 286 in Paris, Texas, northward to the Texas-Oklahoma state line at the Red River.

The contractor anticipates setting construction barricades on Sept. 27 and starting work on Oct. 9, officials said. The first portion of this project, from US 271 North and Loop 286 to the Love’s truck stop will be done during overnight hours. The remainder of this work will occur during daylight hours, officials said.

This work will require the use of temporary lane closures and lane/traffic shifts while this project is underway. The contractor plans to complete work in one direction of travel before moving work to the other side of this divided roadway, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared for temporary lane closures and brief traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.