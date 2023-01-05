Paxton Announces Settlement with Vaping Company

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $43.3 million settlement against JUUL Labs for marketing and sales practices that targeted teens. The settlement is part of a larger $434.9 million resolution between the e-cigarette manufacturer and 33 states and territories. In addition to the money the settlement restricts how JUUL can market its products, including a prohibition on marketing targeted at youth, limits on in-store displays and access, online sales limits, retail sales limits and age verification requirements on all sales.