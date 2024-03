Nine years after being indicted for securities fraud, they have dropped the felony charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The court was ready in three weeks to go to trial against Paxton. However, prosecutors agreed to drop the felony charges. The state had accused Paxton of duping investors in a tech startup near Dallas. Paxton must pay victims nearly $300,000 in restitution and complete 100 hours of community service. The agreement allows Paxton to remain in office.