Paxton’s Former Deputy First To Testify In Impeachement Trial

Texas AG Ken Paxton

Former Attorney General Ken Paxton’s top deputy, Jeff Mateer, was the first witness Wednesday in Paxton’s impeachment trial before the Texas Senate. During six hours of testimony, he described Paxton as out of control and feared someone would blackmail him. Mateer said that for months, he could not figure out why Paxton had brushed off repeated warnings that assisting Nate Paul in his business disputes was improperly using state resources.

