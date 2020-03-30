Many small businesses in Northeast Texas may be unaware of a part of the Coronavirus Stimulus Package known as the Paycheck Protection Program. Its a $350 billion forgivable loan program intended to save jobs. Any business with fewer than 500 employees can apply. There’s a formula that dictates how much they would get. If the business spent that money on employees, a mortgage, rent or utilities, the principal of the loan would be forgiven. The loans are backed by the Small Business Administration but you can apply through your bank.