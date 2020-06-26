PCT Faces Closure Due To Health Crisis

From Paris Community Theater

For decades, the Paris Community Theater has provided opportunities for participation in artistic experiences for all people in the Greater Paris and surrounding areas. Sadly, as 2020 marks its 44th season, they struggle to stay afloat rather than celebrate this momentous accomplishment due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The organization launched a GoFundMe Charity campaign earlier this month, intending to raise $30,000 to help them meet their financial obligations and survive through this crisis. From community choirs, workshops in dance, improv, and lighting, and regular shows, this incredible theater’s programming touches the lives of such a wide range of people, and they hope to continue their mission for future generations. It remains up to the community to make this possible.

You can learn more about the effort here: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/play-your-part-for-pct.