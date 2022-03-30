PCT Presents Murder Mystery Dinner April 9th

Presenting East Side Story Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre @ Elk’s Lodge, 2110 36th Street NE, Paris, Texas Saturday Apr 9th.

A hilarious, fun, and exciting, 50’s themed Murder Mystery. Come dressed as your favorite character from the 1950s. The Pink Chicks or T-Bones, welcome you into their gang of cool cats and kittens as you work together to solve the mystery.

Enjoy great food provided by the Elk’s Lodge. This is sure to be an event to remember! Sponsored by David House Jewelry in Paris, TX. Tickets: $50 (General Admission) $35 (Season Ticket Holders) $210 (Table of 6). To Purchase Tickets, call (903)784-0259