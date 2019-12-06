" /> PCT’s Christmas At The Plaza Opens December 13 – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Community Theatre invites you to come home for Christmas as they present ‘Christmas at the Plaza,’ a musical revue – Friday through Sunday (Dec 13-15) at the Plaza Theatre. The cast includes PCT regulars Terry Bull, Amy Braswell Burrows, Jeff Cochran, Riley Collard, Ken Dickinson, Michelle Hobbs, Shannon Jones, Merrol Ray, Celia Stogner and Sarah Stogner-Dickinson. Eric Kaufman, former host of The Big Show on KOYN 93.9, will serve as the show’s host and emcee. Showtimes are 7:30 on Friday and Saturday (Dec 13-14) with a 2:30 matinee on Sunday (Dec 15). For tickets or more information please visit PCTonStage.com.

