PCT’S WIZARD OF OZ TICKETS GO ON SALE SEPTEMBER 15TH

Tickets for Paris Community Theatre’s production of THE WIZARD OF OZ will be available for purchase on September 15th by visiting the PCT website: pctonstage.com.

“It’s the movie come to life,” says the production’s director and PCT’s Artistic Director, Joshua Maxwell. “In 1989 the Royal Shakespeare Company partnered with MGM to adapt the motion picture to the stage. The result was a great script, true to the heart of the film, which includes musical numbers such as Over the Rainbow, We’re Off to See the Wizard, and Merry Old Land of Oz. It also includes songs that were cut from the final version of the film such as Jitterbug, which is a great dance number the audience is sure to enjoy.”

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the film, and PCT is proud to celebrate its release by staging the production.

“It has been a massive undertaking,” says Maxwell. “It is probably one of the largest shows a theatre can stage, and faced with the challenges The Plaza gives us- such as lack of fly space or wing space- it means there’s a huge team working to bring the show to life.”

The production team includes four Assistant Directors: Sarah Stogner-Dickinson, Jason Cullum, Kaitlin Frazier, and Daniel Martinez, as well as various stage managers. Sydney Young serves as the production’s Musical Director, Danielle McKee serves as choreographer, and production design is the responsibility of various individuals including Maxwell, Sarah-Stogner Dickinson, Jennifer Cullum, and Jim Hamaker.

“We have an incredible cast,” says Maxwell. “Local favorites such as Michelle Hobbs as Dorothy, Meroll Ray as the Scarecrow, Cliff Scott as the Tinman, and Gary Young as the Lion. Then we round out the principal characters with Sally Boswell as Glinda, Kevin Wickersham as the Wizard, Joey Renfro and the Ozian Gatekeeper, Ella Maxwell as Toto, and Dalen Hobbs as the Wicked Witch.”

Additional cast members (playing multiple roles) include: Emma Brinkly, Jill Drake, Sara Dorantes, Vivian Dorsett, Scott Felion, Lane Fettke, Vivian Foreman, Grant Frierson, Jill Gibson, Sam Griffin, Lanai Gutierrez, Mandy Hale, Wendy Hamaker, Angelina Harbuck, Audrey Hinkle, Audrey Hobbs, Samantha House, Ethan Hundley, Ellah Kelley, Ali Layton, Aubrey McCarter, Ava McMonigle, Tyler Mead, Addyson Michael, Jacee Michaud, Jodi O’Connell, Emily O’Connor, Gary O’Connor, Hailey O’Neal, Lilliana Oviedo, Chris Parks, Helen Psomas, Camden Renfro, Cenedy Renfro, Charli Renfro, Kinsey Renolds, Evelyn Spears, Hope Spears, Justice Spears, Rory Stewart, Briley Swain, Kat Tillman, Ellis Trenchard, Emily Turner, and William Wohlford.

Show dates are October 11th through 20th. PCT’s production of The Wizard of Oz is made possible by the generous sponsorships of HWH, First Federal Community Bank, New York Life, Quality Care ER, Everett Toyota, and special consideration by the Texas Commissions on the Arts.

“Because of the popularity of this show,” Maxwell added, “And the tremendous talent we have participating, we anticipate tickets going quickly once they are released to the general public. We encourage everyone to purchase tickets via our website at pctonstage.com. Patrons may also request reservations by contacting the PCT Box Office.”