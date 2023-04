Delta and Lamar County sheriff’s investigators went to a motel in the 2500 block of Main Street in Paris to serve an active Delta County warrant. Thirty-six-year-old Samantha Peasley of Pecan Gap for theft of more than $2500 but less than $30,000. The warrant stemmed from a Delta County investigation into the theft of a vehicle that was sold on social media without the owner’s permission. Bond was set at $10,000 and she is being held in the Delta County jail. mugshot not available