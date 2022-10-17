Young Title Company Header
PEDC Announces Expansion At Lionshead

The Paris Economic Development Corporation has announced the expansion of Lionshead Paris, LLC, the PEDC’s first incentive project since American Spiralweld Pipe. Lionshead serves the towable trailer and recreational vehicle industry throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Kansas, and Louisiana. The organization plans to build a 120,000-square-foot plant in Paris. The development will include investments in property, plant, and equipment of more than $20 million and bring over 40 new jobs to the area over five years. They will locate at the PEDC’s NW industrial park.

