The Paris EDC met this week and tabled action an agreement with an Indiana based specialty tire and wheel company. Lionshead Specialty Tire & Wheel had proposed an $8 million investment in the Northwest Business Park to create 18 jobs. The EDC is proposing an incentive package that would include 20 acres of land at the park, a $150,000 cash for jobs grant and $250,000 in infrastructure. The board approved the purchase of iPads for directors, to save money on paper and work-related expenses.