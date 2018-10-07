cypress basin hospice
Pedestrian Dies In Smith County Crash

10 hours ago

State Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash at about 12:50 Sunday morning on I-20 mile marker 572, 4 ½ miles southeast of Winona in Smith County. Preliminary crash reports indicate that a pedestrian, Kadarrian Dontae Milton, 18, of Tyler, jumped into the roadway in front of a 2007 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling westbound on I-20 in the outside lane. Milton was pronounced dead at the scene by JP Shamburger and was transported to Harmon Funeral Home in Tyler. The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as Loren Deleon Miller, 48, of Sunnyvale. The crash remains under investigation.

