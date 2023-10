A pickup struck a Van Zandt County woman on Highway 80, and she died at the scene. State Troopers report that 23-year-old Autumn Sierra McLane of Grand Saline was walking in a lane of Highway 80 about three miles east of Grand Saline. The pickup attempted to swerve away and avoid the crash. The driver of the truck, 37-year-old Shane Douglas Pickering of Quitman, was uninjured. State troopers are investigating.