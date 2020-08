State Troopers responded at about 3:30 Sunday morning to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on SH-31, just southwest of Kilgore in Gregg County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that for some reason, 38-year-old Aundrea Sharell Powe of Kilgore was walking in the road and was struck by the driver of a passenger car. HE was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.