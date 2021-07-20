" /> Pediatric Association Urges Masking at Schools, Camps – EastTexasRadio.com
Pediatric Association Urges Masking at Schools, Camps

Dave Kirkpatrick 53 mins ago

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that everyone older than age two should wear masks when schools reopen in the fall. That’s music to the ears of teacher’s groups, which fear their members getting infected.  Clay Robison with the Texas State Teacher’s Association says they worry most about the younger kids, who are not eligible for the vaccine. The guidance, out this week, says that research shows in-person learning does not increase community spread when masks are worn. Under an executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 18th, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

