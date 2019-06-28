Pence an All Star Starter, Plus Gallo Goes Yard Twice in Rangers W in Today’s Sports

Joey Gallo hit two solo homers and Ariel Jurado threw seven shutout innings and the Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep of Detroit with a 3-1 win over the Tigers on Thursday. Texas is now 9 games over .500 heading into the final weekend of June. The Rangers will play Tampa Bay tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 5:30. First pitch at 6:10.

The MLB all star starters were announced yesterday. Rangers DH Hunter Pence was selected to DH for the American League. Just a reminder, the 2019 MLB All-Star Game will take place July 9 at Progressive Park in Cleveland. Last year’s winner was the American League, with Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros taking home the MVP award for his go-ahead homer in the 10th inning.

The US Women’s National team will play France today in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The game will be played in Paris at 2pm central time.

Frisco’s Jonathan Hernandez registered one of his best starts of the season in a 1-0 loss to Midland Thursday night. Hernandez yielded one unearned run on two hits across seven frames, striking out nine Midland hitters without allowing a walk.

Kristaps Porzingis has made it known he plans to sign a long term contract with the Dallas Mavericks and workout with Luka Doncic this summer.

NBA free agency begins Sunday evening and Kemba Walker’s name has been linked to the Mavericks for quite a while. On Thursday reports surfaced that Boston Is now the front runner to land the all star.

The Los Angeles Lakers have maneuvered to create a maximum salary slot of $32 million in free agency. . Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka unloaded the contracts of Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards to make the Anthony Davis deal with New Orleans a three-team trade. Davis also agreed to waive his $4 million trade bonus, sources said — which creates the additional space that will allow the Lakers to pursue a max-contract-level free agent, or divide the money among multiple players.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson says he will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old South Carolina girl who died after someone fired more than 35 shots at her home. News outlets report a family member announced Lawson’s contribution Wednesday evening at a vigil for Ja’Naiya Scott. Someone fired shots at the house in Anderson on Sunday morning. Ja’Naiya’s 18-year-old sister and 11-year-old cousin were also wounded. Lawson grew up in South Carolina and played football at Clemson University before being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. No suspects have been named in the case.