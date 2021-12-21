Pentagon Sued By Texas Jewelry Company

A Texas-based jewelry company has a lawsuit against the Pentagon after being blocked from placing bible passages on replica dog tags that also feature military trademarks. First Liberty Institute attorney Jeremy Dys is representing Shields of Strength and says the military’s policy, banning trademarks from being used to promote religion, is unconstitutional. The Department of Defense has sent the business a cease-and-desist order after receiving complaints from an activist group called the Military Religious Freedom Foundation.