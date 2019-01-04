People Don’t Trust Online Dating profiles

A new National Cellular Directory survey finds that 88% online daters feel safer verifying a person’s identity before going on a first date with them. National Cellular Directory released their findings on their new study conducted on more than 300 people who were interested in the topic of online dating. The study explored the topic of safety in relation to online daters. The people who participated in the study consisted of website visitors with the interest of online dating who opted-in to be a part of their study. The study uncovered that a staggering 66% of online daters have seen at least one fake dating profile online. The study explored specifically where users distrust dating profiles and discovered 43% of the study’s respondents say that they do not trust the dating profile name. Other parts of online dating profiles that people don’t trust:

17% Photos

14% Social Profiles

14% Marital Status

12% Age

According to the study, a majority of online daters are taking necessary precautions and verifying profiles before going on a date. The survey reported 51% are verifying profiles using People Search or Background Search services similar to National Cellular Directory.